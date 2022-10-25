LGT Group Foundation Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,543 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

