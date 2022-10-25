LGT Group Foundation Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $193.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

