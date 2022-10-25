LGT Group Foundation Purchases 6,569 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 205,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 111,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

