Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,279 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $147,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 52.0% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.