Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Hits $1,471.81 on Major Exchanges

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $851.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,471.81 or 0.07536955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

