Lightbridge (LTBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Lightbridge has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightbridge

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,073 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

