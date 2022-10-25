Lightbridge (LTBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
Lightbridge Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTBR opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Lightbridge has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
