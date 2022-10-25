Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €265.00 by Baader Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) received a €265.00 ($270.41) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up €5.80 ($5.92) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €296.90 ($302.96). 714,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Linde has a 12-month low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 12-month high of €315.35 ($321.79). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €286.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €288.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.