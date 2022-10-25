Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up to $45.61

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.61, but opened at $48.56. Logitech International shares last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 63,051 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,211,000 after buying an additional 372,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after buying an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,556,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 169,312 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.