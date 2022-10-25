Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Shares Down 5.3%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.55. 16,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 143,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.0243 dividend. This is a positive change from Lojas Renner’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.