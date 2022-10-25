Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,640 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 46,048 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.31% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $56,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 19.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,526 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of LPX opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

