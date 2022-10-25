Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

NYSE LOW opened at $187.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

