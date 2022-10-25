LTG Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

LTG Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.0% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LTG Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,824. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.