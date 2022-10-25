LTG Capital LLC Has $358,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

LTG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after buying an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,328,000.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.83 and a 1-year high of $110.46.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
