LTG Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

LTG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,766. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

