Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.7 %

LITE opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

