MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Allstate by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Allstate by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allstate Trading Up 4.0 %
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
