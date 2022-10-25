Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,182,181. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

