Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.91.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
