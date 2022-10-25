Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.