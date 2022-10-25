MarineMax (HZO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY22 guidance at $8.05-$8.45 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,712,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarineMax by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

