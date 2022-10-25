Mask Network One Day Volume Tops $8.14 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00005388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $49.51 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

