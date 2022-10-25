Matador Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,625,000 after purchasing an additional 447,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

