Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 46,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,857. Match Group has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

