Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 454.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.