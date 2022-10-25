Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.21 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts expect Medallion Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $161.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 115.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Medallion Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

