Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 654,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

