Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $158.64, but opened at $198.32. Medpace shares last traded at $210.94, with a volume of 27,317 shares traded.

The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 94,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,237,355 shares in the company, valued at $957,309,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at $987,577,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 94,119 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445,384.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,309,245.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 38.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 44.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 481,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 147,225 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after acquiring an additional 108,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 35.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

