MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 22.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.