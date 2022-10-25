Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 102,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,611,120. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.52.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,029,000 after purchasing an additional 916,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,350,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700,826 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18,744.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 559,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 556,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 603.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 163,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

