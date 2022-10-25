Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY22 guidance at $8.13-8.37 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.04%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 67,336 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

