Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,884 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Minerals Technologies worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,171 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. CL King downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.