Miramar Capital LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,852. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76.

