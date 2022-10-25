Miramar Capital LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 146.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,813. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

