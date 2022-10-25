Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MITK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. 5,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $462.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 57.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 86,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 156.9% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

