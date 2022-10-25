MKM Partners Trims Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Target Price to $118.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $123.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 56.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DORM traded down $5.70 on Tuesday, reaching $75.33. 2,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,161. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 310,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

