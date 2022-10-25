Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 84.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 110,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $424.37 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.