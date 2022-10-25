Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Stock Up 2.0 %

AIQUY stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L’Air Liquide Profile

AIQUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.