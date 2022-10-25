Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $967,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $241.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.