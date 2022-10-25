Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 73,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.