Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $142.05 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average of $147.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

