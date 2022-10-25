Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,230 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 227,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.
Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %
CBSH stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80.
Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.
Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares
In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,285 shares of company stock worth $1,146,577 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Commerce Bancshares Profile
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
