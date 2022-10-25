Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,985,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after buying an additional 56,179 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

