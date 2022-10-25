Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $244.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.41.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.36.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 126.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

