Morgan Stanley Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $68.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.93. 18,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,274 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,569,000 after purchasing an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

