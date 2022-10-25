Morgan Stanley Lowers Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) to Equal Weight

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Puma Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Puma has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $131.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

