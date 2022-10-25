Morgan Stanley Lowers Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) to Equal Weight

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Puma Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Puma has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $131.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29.
About Puma
