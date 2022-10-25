Morgan Stanley Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $177.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $177.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.18. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

