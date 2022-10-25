Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 224,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 80,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 146,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

