Motive Wealth Advisors Has $220,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded down $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.45. The stock had a trading volume of 23,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $521.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.94.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,363 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,146. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

