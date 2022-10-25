Motive Wealth Advisors Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.