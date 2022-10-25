Motive Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at $517,792,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $153.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average of $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

