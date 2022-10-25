Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,180 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,309. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

